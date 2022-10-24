Chicago Edition

The newest edition of the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM's RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE will be in CHICAGO next JUNE. The NRTS and the ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION will hold the first IBA RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE at COLUMBIA COLLEGE JUNE 19-28, 2023.

“We are delighted to continue to grow the footprint of the NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “Collaborating with leadership of the IBA and its FOUNDATION to launch the first-ever institute in CHICAGO with affords us the opportunity to produce a first-class institute that will be immersive, engaging, and rewarding for the students.”

IBA Pres./CEO DENNIS LYLE added, “Can anyone think of a better time than now to showcase the many rewarding opportunities a career in radio can provide? We are thrilled COLUMBIA COLLEGE has stepped forward to host our first-ever ILLINOIS base(d) INSTITUTE. After all, COLUMBIA is the alma mater of many of today’s most successful broadcast professionals including SALEM MEDIA GROUP’s CEO DAVID SANTRELLA, TV’s WHEEL OF FORTUNE’s PAT SAJAK and a plethora of other grads working around the country and at IBA member stations like (NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO's) CHRIS BODEN, (GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO's) CARMEN DE FALCO, (iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5)/CHICAGO's) ABE KANAN, (WGN and WGN-TV's) DEAN RICHARDS, (iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO’s) ERIK ZACHARY, and IBA board's Vice-Chair/Television, KEVIN CROSS, President/General Manager of (NBC O&O WMAQ-TV (NBC5) and TELEMUNDO O&O WSNS-TV)/CHICAGO), to name a few.”

The RAB and NRTS previously announced the return of the CONFER RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE and KELLAR RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE in 2023.

