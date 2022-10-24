You'll Now Pay More

You’re now paying more for APLE MUSIC and APPLE TV+ subscription services, due to what the company is blaming on increased licensing costs.

APPLE released a statement, saying “The change to APLE MUSIC is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make APLE MUSIC the world’s best listening experience. We introduced APPLE TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, APPLE TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

Apple Music

Individual: $10.99 per month (from $9.99)

Family: $16.99 per month (from $14.99)

Individual Annual: $109 per year (from $99)

Apple TV+

Monthly: $6.99 per month (from $4.99)

Annual: $69 per year (from $49.99)

Apple One

Individual: $16.95 per month (from $14.95)

Family: $22.95 per month (from $19.95)

Premier: $32.95 per month (from $29.95)

