Diving Into Comedy History

Longtime comedy television producer DAN PASTERNACK and comic PAUL PROVENZA are hosting a new interview podcast for THE NACELLE COMPANY, COMEDY DYNAMICS and LITTLE BEAR BEAR PRODUCTIONS.

The 10-episode "OBSESSIVE COMEDY DISORDER" has debuted with a two-part special featuring PASTERNACK's talk with JOHN CLEESE, recorded before their controversial panel appearance at SXSW, and will be followed by interviews with PENN JILLETTE, W. KAMAU BELL, JONAH RAY, JOHN KASSIR, and BRUCE VILANCH, plus an interview with the late MORT SAHL accompanied by a discussion of SAHL's career by comedy historian KLIPH NESTEROFF, and a talk with voice artist ERIC BAUZA with previously unreleased audio from PASTERNACK's interview of the late MEL BLANC.

THE NACELLE COMPANY CEO BRIAN VOLK-WEISS said, “There may not be anyone else more qualified to do a podcast like this, than DAN and PAUL. Both are passionate and dedicated comedy historians with an unparalleled wealth of knowledge on the subject.”

