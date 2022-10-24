Tenpenny and Patrick (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

RISER HOUSE/COLUMBIA RECORDS' MITCHELL TENPENNY and WARNER MUSIC CANADA/RISER HOUSE artist MEGHAN PATRICK were wed yesterday (10/23) on the TENNESSEE farm of a family friend, at an altar built with the help of family.

The couple, who got engaged last NOVEMBER in the NASHVILLE bar where they met (NET NEWS 11/29/21), told PEOPLE.com that their special day went as planned, and what they would most look forward to in marriage was "Getting to call each other husband and wife."

The ceremony included an altar PATRICK built with her father, a horseshoe made by her dad's foundry and a cake topper from her grandparents' wedding. TENPENNY'S high school football coach performed the ceremony. NASHVILLE's MARTIN'S BBQ provided the food, and the couple opted for a vanilla bourbon wedding cake.

PEOPLE.com has exclusive wedding photos.

