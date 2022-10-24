Dixon

AMERICAN IDOL finalist COLTON DIXON made his GRAND OLE OPRY debut this past weekend, receiving two standing ovations. DIXON performed a medley of "I'll Fly Away/Made to Fly," as well as "Let Them See You," and his current #1 song, "Build A Boat," which has more than one million weekly streams.



"This is crazy, my heart is pounding out of my chest standing on the original stage," DIXON remarked. "This is a lot to take in!"



You can watch the OPRY performance here.

