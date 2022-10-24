Young

RADIO ONE News-Talk WOLB-A/BALTIMORE morning host and former MARYLAND State Senator LARRY YOUNG is retiring after 26 years on the air and 24 years in mornings at WOLB, reports the BALTIMORE AFRO-AMERICAN. YOUNG will retire on DECEMBER 31st, with a retirement dinner featuring Rev. AL SHARPTON and RADIO ONE founder CATHY HUGHES scheduled.

YOUNG has battled serious health issues in recent years, including an infection earlier this year that necessitated amputation of his leg below the knee.

