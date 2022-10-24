Becky Colwell

Music and events venue veteran BECKY COLWELL is the new GM/KIA FORUM and VP/Music & Events for INTUIT DOME in LOS ANGELES. The 25-year venue industry veteran joins the L.A. CLIPPERS organization, which includes the KIA FORUM and INTUIT DOME, where she will be responsible for operations and programming of both, leading into and following its opening in 2024.

COLWELL was previously GM of the GREEK THEATER, and started her new role yesterday, reporting to L.A. CLIPPERS President/Business Operations GILLIAN ZUCKER.

Commenting on the appointment, ZUCKER said, “BECKY has earned a reputation for creating best-in-class experiences for all who step foot in the venues she leads and will help us continue to achieve new standards at the KIA FORUM and INTUIT DOME."

COLWELL also served as the Regional Director Of Booking for ASM GLOBAL’s WESTERN REGION. While at the GREEK, COLWELL was named 2017 Venue Executive Of The Year by the INTERNATIONAL ENTERTAINMENT BUYERS ASSOCIATION (IEBA), and the venue was consistently recognized as one of the top five venues in the country.

Said COLWELL, “I’m thrilled to join the KIA FORUM family and to be a part of the talented team building what will be the best new venue in the world at INTUIT COME.”

COLWELL was previously the General Manager of BOOTH AMPHITHEATRE in NORTH CAROLINA for 12 years and the Director Of Sales for WALNUT CREEK AMPHITHEATRE in NORTH CAROLINA. She is an alumna of AUBURN UNIVERSITY, currently serves as the IEBA President, and is also the trade organization’s incoming chairman.

