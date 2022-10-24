Delilah: Small Market Radio Owner.

The MEDIA INSULTANT, a podcast featuring hosts JACKSON WEAVER and KEITH SAMUELS, features an interview with syndicated radio personality DELILAH and her decision to buy a small-market radio station, KDUN, in REEDSPORT, a fading old lumber town of 4,000 on the coast of OREGON.

In an exclusive podcast interview, DELILAH talks about her journey home, while maintaining a weekly audience for PREMIER RADIO of some 8 million weekly listeners.

"It's the most satisfying thing I've done," says DELILAH about the purchase, which was mostly discouraged by so-called experts.

The first podcast drops today with the second OCTOBER 28th on all podcasting platforms. The video version is on VIMEO under the MEDIA INSULTANT SHOWCASE.

« see more Net News