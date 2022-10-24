-
Media Insultant Podcast Features Interview With Delilah On Acquiring Small-Market Radio Station
by Roy Trakin
October 25, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The MEDIA INSULTANT, a podcast featuring hosts JACKSON WEAVER and KEITH SAMUELS, features an interview with syndicated radio personality DELILAH and her decision to buy a small-market radio station, KDUN, in REEDSPORT, a fading old lumber town of 4,000 on the coast of OREGON.
In an exclusive podcast interview, DELILAH talks about her journey home, while maintaining a weekly audience for PREMIER RADIO of some 8 million weekly listeners.
"It's the most satisfying thing I've done," says DELILAH about the purchase, which was mostly discouraged by so-called experts.
The first podcast drops today with the second OCTOBER 28th on all podcasting platforms. The video version is on VIMEO under the MEDIA INSULTANT SHOWCASE.