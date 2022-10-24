-
Five Finger Death Punch To Host Skratch N Sniff Halloween Show
by Ken Anthony
October 25, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and SKRATCH N SNIFF are presenting their annual HALLOWEEN Weekend Mix show (OCTOBER 28th-31st) with DJ MALCOLM and DJ MIKE CZECH, featuring seasonal faves selected by guest hosts FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH plus songs from the new BETTER NOISE horror movie soundtrack "THE RETALIATORS" and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's latest album "After Life."
To get this password-protected show and hear the show promo, click here, and for market availability, contact COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' DOUG INGOLD at dingold@compassmedianetworks.com.