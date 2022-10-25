Nureni And Perez-Soto (Photo: Warner Music)

AHMED NURENI has been named GM of WARNER MUSIC MIDDLE EAST. NURENI will report to WARNER RECORDED MUSIC Pres. ALFONSO PEREZ-SOTO. NURENI succeeds MOE HAMZEH, who has stepped down after five years at Managing Director to pursue other music industry projects. Look for NURENI to remain GM of QANAWAT MUSIC, acquired by WARNER MUSIC GROUP earlier in 2022.

NURENI commented, "I’m excited to be heading WARNER MUSIC MIDDLE EAST, alongside my responsibilities at QANAWAT. The dual role will allow me to harness synergies from both businesses and be thoughtful and strategic in the way we grow WARNER MUSIC MIDDLE EAST’s artist roster. There’s so much creative potential in our region and we’re only just beginning to tap into it. I’m looking forward to working closely with our team in BEIRUT and promise them the next few years are going to be hugely exciting!"

PEREZ-SOTO added, "AHMED is a brilliant exec who combines an amazing ear for music with a brilliant strategic mind. We’ve been working together since QANAWAT joined the WARNER MUSIC family and I knew he’d be the perfect person for this role. With the support of our amazing team in BEIRUT, he’ll champion artists from the region and help them connect with a global audience. I’d also like to thank MOE HAMZEH for all his amazing support over the last five years and wish him good luck in his next adventures."

WARNER RECORDED MUSIC Pres./International SIMON ROBSON said, "The MIDDLE EAST and NORTH AFRICA is the fastest-growing region in the world for the recorded music industry, with some great talent coming through. It is a priority market for us, highlighted by our accelerated activity in MENA in the last 18 months, but we have further ambitious growth plans, which AHMED will help us deliver."

