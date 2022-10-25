Debuts Today

The newest installment in AUDIO UP's "IN HELL" podcast series is "DIA DE LOS MUERTOS (IN HELL)," a four-part Spanish language fictional show starring DANNY TREJO, SNOW THA PRODUCT, AUDIO UP founder JARED GUTSTADT, and BALAM in a story about a music festival organized by Satan. The show is posting its first two episodes TODAY (10/25) via SIRIUSXM's platforms, including the SXM app, PANDORA, and STITCHER, and the first single from the podcast, SNOW THA PRODUCT's "FLOTANDO," will be available on all DSPs on FRIDAY (10/28).

GUTSTADT said, "These are the sort of campfire stories that I was told as a kid at overnight camp meant to scare, entertain and in success become a new form of folklore. The music coming from these projects is absolutely phenomenal, and working with some of the top Mexican and Mexican-American talent across acting and music has really brought this whole thing together. DANNY TREJO is an absolute legend of action films, and SNOW THA PRODUCT is someone who we admire greatly for her ability to become a chart topping artist with a brand new independent lens. This feels a lot like the early days of nineties indie cinema. We're trying to create IP of the future with these concepts and we're excited to unlock more Spanish language content along the way."

"I've played a lot of bad dudes over the years, but this is the first time I didn't have to stab anybody," said TREJO. "Sign me up again, homes, this podcast thing is cool."

"DAY OF THE DEAD is a magical time of year... letting a new audience into this fantastical world through our podcast and immersive world is really exciting and new," said SNOW THA PRODUCT. "This is a funny, cool and awesome story. The songs are fire and AUDIO UP is breaking some new ground. Getting to work with the legendary DANNY TREJO is the icing on the cake. I'm proud to be part of this podcast."

