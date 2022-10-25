Scholarships

Five college students have been selected as the recipients of the inaugural QUINN COLEMAN Memorial Scholarship by the RECORDING ACADEMY's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team. the students, who will each receive $1,000 for tuition, two $250 book and equipment stipends, a $500 interview prep stopend, financial and emotional wellness seminars, SPRING internships at the ACADEMY or LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY starting JAN UARY 9th, and SPRING career development seminars, are MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE's MALCOLM BRYANT, HOWARD UNIVERSITY's CRAIG FLEMING, THE NEW SCHOOL's DANIELA ALEJANDRA GARCIA-ESCOBAR, SPELMAN COLLEGE's JASMINE GORDON, and the UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI's CHANTAL ESI GREAVES.

Former BET NETWORKS Chairman/CEO DEBRA LEE said, "How wonderful to see the five students in the inaugural class of QUINN COLEMAN Scholars. These five deserving students will carry on QUINN's legacy of inclusion, excellence and dedication to the field of music. Congratulations!"

The scholarship was established in 2021 by the family of COLEMAN, the music executive and DJ who passed away at 31 in AUGUST 2020.

