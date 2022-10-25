December 3rd

CUMULUS Alternative WAQX (95X)/SYRACUSE has finalized the lineup for its "95XMAS PAJAMA JAM" on DECEMBER 3rd with WILDERADO, ANDREW MCMAHON, and ALMOST MONDAY at WESCOTT THEATER.

WAQX PD JOE DETOMASO said, "It’s time to throw on your favorite PJ’s because after a 2 year hiatus, PAJAMA JAM is back! We’re excited to be able to celebrate the holiday season with our listeners and we’ve got a fun lineup of bands including a stripped down set from ANDREW MCMAHON!”

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th at 10a (ET) for $30 at 95x.com.

« see more Net News