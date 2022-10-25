Starts November 1st

A new podcast from iHEARTPODCASTS and GRAPHIC AUDIO tells the true story of the biggest marijuana bust in U.S. history.

"CORNBREAD MAFIA," based on the book by JIM HIGDON, follows the story of the eponymous pot-growing syndicate led by JOHNNY BOONE. GOAT RODEO's MEGAN NADOLSKI is the host of the podcast, which debuts NOVEMBER 1st.

