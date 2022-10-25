Clarkson, Ballerini and Pearce to perform

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION revealed TODAY (10/25) the first round of performers for "The 56th Annual CMA AWARDS." The list includes JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE BRYAN, KELLY CLARKSON, HARDY, MARCUS KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CARLY PEARCE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MORGAN WALLEN, LAINEY WILSON and ZAC BROWN BAND.

The broadcast, hosted by BRYAN with PEYTON MANNING, will open with a star-studded tribute to the late COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME legend LORETTA LYNN. BRYAN will also perform his latest single, "Country On." LAMBERT will perform her song “Geraldene” from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated PALOMINO. PEARCE, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and a five-time nominee this year, will perform a song from her most recent album.

UNDERWOOD, nominated for three CMA awards this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, will perform her newest single, “Hate My Heart.” Receiving his first CMA Entertainer of the Year nod, two-time nominee this year WALLEN will also perform his latest single, “You Proof.”

CMA Single of the Year nominee BALLERINI will perform her album cut, “You're Drunk, Go Home," with CLARKSON and PEARCE. Three-time CMA Awards nominee this year HARDY will be joined by WILSON, the top nominee this year with six nods, for their duet and current single, “wait in the truck.” Vying for CMA Vocal Group this year, ZAC BROWN BAND will perform their latest single, “Out In The Middle,” featuring reigning CMA New Artist of the Year ALLEN and KING.

Additional performers will be added at a later date.

"Country Music’s Biggest Night" will air live from BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th on ABC (NET NEWS 9/7). Tickets for "The 56th Annual CMA AWARDS" are on-sale now. Check out the CMA trailer for the awards show here.

