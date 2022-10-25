The EQX Haunted House Is 10/29, 6-9p

NORTHSHIRE COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WEQX/MANCHESTER, VT-ALBANY, NY will celebrate HALLOWEEN this SATURDAY (10/29) by turning the station's Victorian house at 161 Elm Street into “THE FRIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET – THE EQX HAUNTED HOUSE" from 6-9p. WEQX will host parties of 8 people at a time for the first-ever EQX Haunted House tour. Advance tickets are on sale now, priced according to the station's frequency, $10.27. Tickets at the door will be $15.

WEQX PD JEFF MORAD said, "Ask any DJ who has been inside this old Victorian House if they’ve had a run-in with the ghost of the little girl who haunts the back stairwell and they’ll either lie to you because they are too cool, or they will tell you that they have seen her. In fact, one year MIMI had a psychic come in and she confirmed the unconfirmable. Every HALLOWEEN somebody ends up bringing it up on the air so this year we’re taking it a few steps further by inviting the community in not only to experience that, but also all of the other fun frights that we have been decorating the house with for the last few weeks. Our sales rep JACKIE came up with the idea and has been spearheading the entire effort. A few local businesses have come in as sponsors to help us offset the cost. We are certainly hoping to make this an annual event. The best part is, unlike the living members of the staff, we don’t have to pay the dead ones. (insert evil and insensitive laughter)."

