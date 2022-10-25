Handel

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES morning host and PREMIERE NETWORKS "HANDEL ON THE LAW" host BILL HANDEL will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony on NOVEMBER 1st in CHICAGO. HANDEL is himself a member of the HALL, inducted in 2017.

The induction ceremony will also include messages from RYAN SEACREST, DONNIE SIMPSON, JIM KERR, TOM JOYNER, MIKE FRANCESA, STEPHEN A. SMITH, RICK CUMMINGS, BETH BACALL, and CHARLIE COOK.

