Most Added

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS and his promotion team for landing the most added song at Country radio this week with "Going, Going, Gone." The song nets 81 new MEDIABASE stations this week, joining seven that added it early, and leaps from 76-62 on the chart.

Written by COMBS, RAY FULCHER and JAMES McNAIR, "Going, Going, Gone" is the follow-up to COMBS' 14th consecutive #1, "The Kind Of Love We Make," which topped the MEDIABASE chart for two weeks in SEPTEMBER.

The new duet between THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s JUSTIN MOORE and MERCURY NASHVILLE's PRISCILLA BLOCK, "You, Me, And Whiskey," is second most added this week, garnering 33 new stations for a total of 35 now on board. WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MORGAN EVANS' poignant "Over For You" starts with 14 adds.

