Francis

GIRLBOSS RADIO has launched a new 14-episode season with another new host, human resources consultant AVERY FRANCIS. FRANCIS replaces ilovecreatives Founder PUNO, who replaced GIRLBOSS founder and SOPHIA AMORUSO.

GIRLBOSS CEO LULU LIANG said, "When I first listened to AVERY's audition episode for GIRLBOSS RADIO, I was smiling and nodding along the whole time. We decided to bring back the podcast because our community kept asking us for it. It's what we're known for at GIRLBOSSS. Our mission is to help women navigate the future of work, and AVERY is extremely aligned with our mission and values."

FRANCIS said, "I want this season of GIRLBOSS RADIO to be known for exploring the nuanced and complex lived experiences of some of the world's most impressive women. The world of work is changing faster than ever. Women everywhere are challenging legacy ways of working. I want these conversations to empower women to continue to carve their paths toward work that works for them."

« see more Net News