TikTok's Talker

Canadian announcer KAT CALLAGHAN is part of the BEAT BREAKFAST WITH SCOTT & KAT on CORUS Top 40 CKBT (91.5 THE BEAT)/KITCHNER, ONTARIO. Over the weekend, GLOBAL NEWS reports CALLAGHAN revealed she has a side gig as TIKTOK's text-to-speech voice.

In a posting - on TIKTOK, of course - she responded to listeners who said her voice sounded just like the app's text-to-speech voice, saying "For a long time I didn’t say a word. But … yes it’s me and yes I have an ongoing awesome relationship with the folks at TikTok. The coolest part for me is watching the creativity & awesome content that people are putting out there using my voice. (Also oddly enough this is my first TikTok).

Check it out here.

