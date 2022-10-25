Headliners Announced

AUDACY will host its annual STARS AND STRINGS show at HARD ROCK LIVE at SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO in HOLLYWOOD, FL, on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd. The Country star-studded lineup includes headliners JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, OLD DOMINION, RANDY HOUSER, ELLE KING and DUSTIN LYNCH. The concert will benefit the WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT (WWP).

AUDACY’s "I’m Listening," a mental health initiative, is teaming up with WWP to support veterans’ mental health. WWP offers interactive programs, rehabilitative retreats and professional services to help veterans address the invisible wounds of service and build resilience. STARS AND STRINGS will benefit programs like PROJECT ODYSSEY, which allows veterans and their family support members to participate in group-based, adventure-based learning and build skills to help manage post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

