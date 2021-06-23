Brake

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of veteran radio programmer DON BRAKE, who passed away this morning (10/25) after a 13-month battle with cancer. BRAKE was diagnosed with lymphoma not long after taking the job as OM for CUMULUS MEDIA’s SAVANNAH cluster and PD of Country WJCL (KIX 96) last year.

He revealed in SEPTEMBER of 2021 that doctors found a "lemon sized mass" in his colon, and he had been battling the disease ever since. A GOFUNDME account for his medical expenses is still active here. His wife, AMERICA CANAS, shared the news of his passing on FACEBOOK writing, "We are sad to share with you that our hero, the most courageous, strong, loving, caring, funny and amazing man left this earth today early in the morning. He fought till the end, but it was time to free himself from the physical pain he endured for 13 months."

The SAVANNAH cluster he oversaw also includes Classic Rock WIXV, R&B/Hip Hop WEAS (E93) and Adult R&B WTYB (MAGIC 103.9), in addition to WJCL. Prior to SAVANNAH, he had been PD/midday host at sister Country station KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX.

BRAKE arrived at KAYD in 2018 from WEST VIRGINIA RADIO Country WKKW/MORGANTOWN, WV and Country sister WVMD/CUMBERLAND, MD, where he served as MD/on-air for both stations. His more than 30-year radio resume includes nearly six years as PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country WFRE/FREDERICK, MD. Previous programming stops include PD at WHWK/BINGHAMTON, NY; OM/PD at WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN, MD; and APD/MD/morning host at WCAT/HARRISBURG, PA.

Survivors include his wife, their daughter NAOMI and his mother, JUDY HAWKINS. BRAKE's FACEBOOK page is filling up with tributes here.

