Wilson

STORY HOUSE COLLECTIVE has signed ANNE WILSON to a management deal and brought in CROWD SURF as a strategic management partner led by CCO/Founder, JADE DRIVER. WILSON made the announcement FRIDAY (10/21) during her GMA Dove Awards acceptance speech for New Artist of the Year. Her debut song, “My Jesus,” was named Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year, a co-write with WEST and producer JEFF PARDO.



“Our STORY HOUSE team is thrilled for the opportunity to partner with an artist as remarkable as ANNE,” exclaimed WEST. “I’ve been a believer in her since our very first writing session a few years ago. She’s the real deal. Her talent is undeniable, her story is powerful, and her mission is clear. We are honored to serve her artistic vision and beyond excited to help plot the course for even bigger and better things ahead for her."



“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve signed with STORY HOUSE COLLECTIVE,” shared WILSON. “I’ve been blown away by their expertise but also their love for JESUS. So grateful for their hard work and all that’s to come! GOD is good!”



WILSON was managed for four years by JASON DAVIS and his team at NOBLE MANAGEMENT.

« see more Net News