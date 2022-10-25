New Daily Show

AUDACY has launched a daily NFL podcast covering the NFL and college football hosted by Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA EAGLES reporter and "GO BIRDS" podcast host (and hot take specialist) ELIOT SHORR-PARKS. "THE BEST FOOTBALL SHOW" debuted on OCTOBER 20th.

“We are excited to marry the unique perspectives of ELIOT SHORR-PARKS with the full breadth of our robust podcast network and iconic sports brands,” said AUDACY SVP/Sports MATTHEW VOLK. “This launch provides our fans with the most topical, entertaining and complete coverage from the people who live and breathe the sport.”

“Having been an avid football fan my whole life, and covering the NFL for 10 seasons, I know no other sport offers such a crazy daily rollercoaster of news, rumors, and of course, games like the NFL and college football,” said SHORR-PARKS. “On ‘THE BEST FOOTBALL SHOW’ podcast, I can't wait to discuss each moment with fans while also bringing them unique content from around the sport.”

