Meet Avery McCreery

TRIPLE TIGERS recording artist SCOTTY McCREERY and his wife GABI welcomed their first child, son MERRICK AVERY McCREERY, on MONDAY, OCTOBER 24th, at 4:34a (ET), in RALEIGH, NC. Mother and son are both doing well. Their son was named after GABI’s father, MERRICK (TRE) DUGAL III, and will be called AVERY. He weighed in at 7 lbs, 13 oz, and is 21 inches long.

McCREERY said, “Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

He added, “GABI was a total rock star during AVERY’s birth. I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his dad is watching GABI already crush it as his mom. I’m no longer the last male McCREERY. It’s up to AVERY now.”

McCREERY is on paternity leave from the road until his NOVEMBER 30th show in LAS VEGAS at the DOWNTOWN HOEDOWN on FREMONT STREET.

