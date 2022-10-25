Jane's Addiction

JANE’S ADDICTION was to be the opening act for the SMASHING PUMPKINS tour, but will be pulling out of five upcoming performances after singer PERRY FARRELL was injured during a show in NEW YORK CITY.

FARRELL posted on INSTAGRAM, “Friends and lovers, the tour so far has been an absolute blast. Filled with so much joy, and rock vibes. I’ve loved seeing all your faces, hearing you sing with us and feeling the love and energy from each and every one of you. After Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders.”

JANE’S ADDICTION is canceling performances in PHILADELPHIA, PITTSBURGH, TORONTO, MONTREAL, AND QUEBEC CITY, and for those shows they’ll be replaced by OUR LADY PEACE.

