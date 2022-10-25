L to R: Levy Isabella (BMG Managing Director Benelux), Afrojack, Erroll Antonie (BMG Head of A&R Benelux)

Producer and DJ NICK VAN DE WALL, known by his stage name AFROJACK, extended his exclusive worldwide publishing deal with BMG covering all works written and produced since first signing with BMG in 2008.

AFROJACK said, “After working together for 14 years already, I'm still excited to be continuing the partnership with BMG. We are building towards the future together and with the new studios, the future is looking very bright.”

BMG Managing Director/Benelux LEVY ISABELLA said, “Since joining BMG back in 2008, AFROJACK remains incredibly hungry and tremendously driven. There are very few artists/producers who have been around as long and whose passion grows stronger with every new project. From listening to his songs or watching the amazing live performances from TOMORROWLAND or Ultra MIAMI, his passion is obvious. The entire team at BMG is extremely proud to have created a long-term home for AFROJACK and his music. We look forward to an even brighter, creative, and inspiring future.”

