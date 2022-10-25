Got Parts?

This week's CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD includes the fifth installment of a series of studies of the automotive aftermarket parts category commissioned from MARU/MATCHBOX in JUNE.

The survey of 810 shoppers found that brand equity and shopping patterns have remained consistent for the last three years, and that heavy AM/FM radio and podcast listeners visit more auto parts retailers, make more shopping trips, and spend far more than average. Do-it-yourselfers and ultra-heavy shoppers are more likely to be heavy AM/FM listeners, and maintenance or service offerings are influential among 18-34s deciding where to shop.

Read more about the study here.

« see more Net News