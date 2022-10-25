Charese, Zann

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with ZANN FREDLUND, APD and afternoon host on iHeartMedia Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1)/SEATTLE. She’s also heard on two of the company’s other high profile Top 40 stations, covering afternoons at KKRZ (Z100)/PORTLAND and middays on KSLZ (Z 107.7)/ST. LOUIS.

Asked about engaging Gen Z and keeping them engaged, ZANN said, “Listen to them, without judgement and empower them to be involved in radio, whether working in it or experiencing it, by giving them ownership We get so caught up in judging them for the things they do, listen to…. but they are mighty. Look at music in Top 40 and you will see how mighty they are. They’ve completely derailed the linear equation of a hit by making KATE BUSH’s song from 1985 a #1 record in 2022. It’s crazy. Just like any relationship, if we spend too much time talking about ourselves and too much time only listening for things to judge with the person we want to care about us, they will eventually go away. Want them to stay? Understand what they love and why they love it.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about iHeartMedia superstar ZANN. Read her story here.

« see more Net News