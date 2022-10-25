Line Up Shifts At SOCAL Sound

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE, Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM/THE SOCAL SOUND)/LOS ANGELES PD MARC “MOOKIE” KACZOR returns to the airwaves full-time, taking over the 6p-10p (PT) slot.

The station also welcomes BYRON GONZALEZ to WEEKNIGHTS with BYRON'S BILINGUAL SOUNDS show, which will now be featured from 10p-11p (PT). GONZALEZ, a graduate of CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE, is also the PD of LOS ANGELES' only 24-HOUR LATIN ALTERNATIVE radio station, THE LATIN ALT and is a Latin Roots correspondent for NPR's WORLD CAFE program.



« see more Net News