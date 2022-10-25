Benefits Ronnie James Dio Cancer Fund

Following a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the "Bowl For Ronnie" Celebrity Bowling Party, which benefits the RONNIE JAMES DIO "Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund", is set to return on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th at PINZ Bowling Center in STUDIO CITY, CA. The event will be hosted by TV/radio personality EDDIE TRUNK.

100% of the net proceeds from the event will go to the "Dio Cancer Fund", which is now in its 12th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research. For more information, click here.

