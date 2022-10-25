Taylor

NRG MEDIA/BROADCAST HOUSE MEDIA Top 40 KBBK-HD2-K233AN (RED 94.5)/LINCOLN, NE inks D-WAYNE TAYLOR as PD/mornings. TAYLOR succeeds TIAGO REY, who departs to join UNIVISION/HOUSTON.

TAYLOR has spent the last seven years at crosstown rival ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KFRX. Most recently, TAYLOR did afternoons at KFRX.

TAYLOR commented, "I'm incredibly excited to join and grow the legacy of a station that exhibits the unique energy of LINCOLN at its core and lives the listener’s lifestyle. Big thanks to AMI GRAHAM, STEVE KING and NRG MEDIA for the awesome opportunity and making me feel immediately welcome in this position. I'm ready to have some fun!"

NRG MEDIA/LINCOLN OM STEVE KING added, "Welcoming D-WAYNE to NRG MEDIA LINCOLN/BROADCAST HOUSE MEDIA was a no-brainer. He has embedded himself in the market and is a fixture at UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA LINCOLN sporting events. I am excited to see how the future of RED 94.5 grows and evolves under his leadership."

With TAYLOR taking over mornings, current RED 94.5 staffer, BIC remains in middays, DJ SWIFT moves from nights to afternoons and adds mixing duties for the station. TAYLOR hits the ground running at RED 94.5 on OCTOBER 31.

« see more Net News