UMG Yes On 28

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP unfurled a YES ON 28 flag above CAPITOL TOWER in HOLLYWOOD yesterday in support of PROPOSITION 28, a ballot measure that will secure state funding for arts and music education in CALIFORNIA schools — without raising taxes.

The “ARTS AND MUSIC IN SCHOOLS” measure, which is on the NOVEMBER general election ballot, would be used for a wide range of arts and music education, including: traditional music; visual arts; performing arts; computer graphics; animation; coding; and costume design. It would provide almost $900 million in additional funding annually for arts and music education in every PreK-12 public school in CALIFORNIA – without increasing taxes. Funding, which will come from existing state revenues and its budget surplus. Additional funds will be provided to schools that serve students from low-income families.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP first endorsed the proposition in APRIL. The YES ON 28 flag will fly above the CAPITOL TOWER through the NOVEMBER 8th general election to help raise awareness and support for crucial arts and music education in CALIFORNIA schools.

