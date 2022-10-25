Iahnder (Photo: LinkedIn)

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA APD PAUL IHANDER has joined CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY Sports WCMC-F (99.9 THE FAN) and Sports WDNC-A-WCLY-A-WCMC-HD2 (THE BUZZ)/RALEIGH-DURHAM as Brand Manager/PD. IHANDER is filling the slot left open when SAMMY SIMPSON exited the Brand and Content Mgr. post at the CAPITOL cluster.

IHANDER's previous stops include KXNT-A and KXST-A (CBS SPORTS 1140)/LAS VEGAS, WOAI-A/SAN ANTONIO, WGY-A/ALBANY, KCSJ-A and KDZA-A (HOMER 1350)/PUEBLO, CO, KEX-A/PORTLAND, and KTAR-F/PHOENIX. He joined WSB last DECEMBER.

