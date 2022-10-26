-
Susan Browning Exits WHUD/Hudson Valley-Westchester, NY
October 26, 2022 at 4:22 AM (PT)
-
12-year night veteran SUSAN BROWNING exits PAMAL AC WHUD/HUDSON VALLEY-WESTCHESTER, NY as the station inserts JOHN TESH and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' syndicated show, INTELLIGENCE FOR YOUR LIFE.
BROWNING, a 40-year multi-format vet, is exploring all options and new adventures in voicework, acting, radio, and voice tracking. Reach out to her at SBrowning123@gmail.com.