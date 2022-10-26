Added At Three In Texas

BAY AND BEYOND BROADCASTING Classic Hits KKHA (HAPPY RADIO 92.5)/MARKHAM, TX, Country KIOX (96 COUNTRY)/EL CAMPO, TX, and AC KBBB (formerly KMKS)/BAY CITY, TX have added remotely-produced local newscasts from VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER. The newscasts are anchored by JP bZET.

BAY AND BEYOND Pres. DAVID ROWELL said, “VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER does an excellent job of chasing down stories in my small rural area and being my local news resource. Their product is reliable and an amazing value for money. There is no way I could do what they do, short of paying many times more.”

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING added, “We are excited to provide BAY AND BEYOND BROADCASTING with local news content. DAVID ROWELL has made a great spot for himself between SUGARLAND and VICTORIA, and we are happy to bring local news to his audience.”

« see more Net News