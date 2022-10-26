Changing Partners

MIAMI DOLPHINS radio broadcasts may be on the move, as the MIAMI HERALD's BARRY JACKSON is reporting that AUDACY has informed its MIAMI staff that the cluster, which currently airs the FINS on Sports WQAM-A and Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9)/MIAMI, will be losing the rights starting next season. JACKSON adds that the DOLPHINS will likely move to the crosstown iHEARTMEDIA cluster under a five year deal.

The DOLPHINS have aired on WQAM and WKIS since 2016 and previously aired on iHEARTMEDIA's WINZ-A and WBGG (BIG 105.9) in 2010-2015. The team spent its first 35 stations on WIOD-A, currently owned by iHEART. WIOD morning host JIMMY CEFALO and WQAM morning host JOE ROSE, both former DOLPHINS, have called the games since 2005.

