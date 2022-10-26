West (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Shoe and apparel retailer FOOTLOCKER has joined GAP, ADIDAS, and BALENCIAGA in ending association with KANYE WEST. CNN reports that FOOTLOCKER has pulled WEST's YEEZY products from its shelves and will not carry any future releases from WEST.

In other WEST news, he appeared on an episode of the LEX FRIDMAN PODCAST on MONDAY (10/24) and responded to STERN's characterization of him saying, "KANYE used to be fun crazy -- now he's like HITLER." On the podcast, WEST referred to STERN as a "sad old man" and that STERN's mention of him was STERN "doing clickbait, like everybody else".

See more from DAILYMAIL.COM.





