Corbett-Rice (Photo: Warner Records)

WARNER RECORDS has promoted VP/Marketing SHAWNAE CORBETT-RICE to SVP/Marketing. CORBETT-RICE joined WARNER in 2018 after serving as Sr. Dir./Marketing at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. She is based at WARNER's LOS ANGELES headquarters and reports to EVP/Marketing and Artist Development DIONNEE HARPER.

HARPER said, “Before I joined WARNER, I admired from afar the super-creative work SHAWNAE was doing on breakout artists like SAWEETIE, CHIKA, and NLE CHOPPA and developing acts like BABY TATE, ZZZ, and KENZO B, while championing the emerging Nigerian music scene with PHEELZ and OMAH LAY. She’s hugely passionate about her artists and the label, combined with deep industry experience, wide-ranging knowledge, and out-of-the-box thinking. I’m very happy that she’s part of our dynamic new marketing structure and congratulate her on this much-deserved promotion.”

CORBETT-RICE said, “I’ve always strived to build sustainable visibility for our artists. So whatever stage they are in their careers, and wherever they are in a release cycle, they’re always front of mind in the fan community. It’s great to have DIONNEE on board, and I’m really looking forward to creating more innovative and adventurous campaigns on behalf of our amazing artists and their music. I want to thank TOM (CORSON), AARON (BAY-SCHUCK), CHRIS (ATLAS), and DIONNEE for this incredible new opportunity.”

« back to Net News