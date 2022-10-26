McWilliams (Photo: LinkedIn)

SIRIUSXM Senior Sales Dir. ADRIENNE MCWILLIAMS is joining NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK as Chief of Business Support, effective OCTOBER 31st. MCWILLIAMS was with SIRIUSXM since 2018 and previously worked at REACH MEDIA, ESPN, RADIO DISNEY, DISNEY ABC TELEVISION GROUP, TRIBUNE BROADCASTING, EMMIS BROADCASTING, ABC RADIO, and WWOR-TV/NEW YORK.

WBGO Pres./CEO STEVEN A. WILLIAMS said, "ADRIENNE MCWILLIAMS is an elite and transformative addition to our organization, and she has an unassailable reputation for excellence in the world’s premier media market. Her deep understanding of this dynamic playing field and her sincere appreciation of our mission provides the foundation for the successful recalibration of our paradigm for revenue generation. Simply expressed, ADRIENNE is the best and with her, Team WBGO is infinitely better."

MCWILLIAMS said, "I'm a believer in the power of audio to bring people together- and jazz is the perfect mechanism to do that. Jazz is AMERICA's original art form. It's important to continue to lift it and expose it to new generations on air and online -- while building programs for advertisers that resonate with a community as diverse as its music."

