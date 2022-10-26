New Podcasts Coming

iHEARTPODCASTS has inked a new distribution deal with podcast start-up KALEIDOSCOPE, led by co-founders OZ WOLOSHYN and MANGESH HATTIKUDUR. KALEIDOSCOPE's collaboration with iHEARTPODCASTS includes an initial six podcasts; the first, "OBSESSIONS: Wild Chocolate" debuts today (10/26) and follows food journalist ROWAN JACOBSON on a trip into the AMAZON.

iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON commented, "This partnership with KALEIDOSCOPE offers iHEARTPODCASTS an opportunity to collaborate with some of the smartest, most creative producers in podcasting. We love their team’s focus on incredible stories from around the world and immediately gravitated to the slate KALEIDOSCOPE put in front of us. We can’t wait for audiences to hear this line-up of brilliant shows."

KALEIDOSCOPE co-founder OZ WOLOSHYN added, "We're very excited that iHEART will use its industry-leading reach, relationships with top-tier content creators, and cutting-edge analytics to help amplify these important and compelling stories from across the globe. The podcasting industry is growing quickly, but it's still in its infancy. This partnership will create new genres of shows and reach listeners who may not yet be familiar with the rich, immersive storytelling experience that top-tier podcasts can provide."

Over the next few months, KALEIDOSCOPE and iHEARTPODCASTS will release "OBSESSIONS: Wild Chocolate", "Skyline Drive", "The Good Thief", and "Murder In Little Haiti".

« see more Net News