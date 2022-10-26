James (Photo: courtesy Aerial Recovery)

NASHVILLE songwriters BRETT JAMES, CHRIS DESTEFANO and JON NITE will join the NONPROFIT FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE to host A VETERANS TRIBUTE: AN EVENING WITH BRETT JAMES & FRIENDS to benefit AERIAL RECOVERY, an international disaster response nonprofit organization. The event will take place NOVEMBER 10th at THE BELL TOWER in NASHVILLE at 6:30p (CT).

AERIAL RECOVERY employs the most qualified, trained, and elite military veterans to deploy as humanitarian operators to man-made and natural disasters all over the world.

NONPROFIT FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE founder NATHANIEL BEAVER said, "We are proud to help raise funds for this incredible global charity that supports those in need at a critical time. With your help, we can raise much needed funds for these veterans that continue to risk their lives for others."

The event will include a cocktail reception, hors d'oeuvres, auction, dessert station and a special performance. Tickets are on sale now.

