Fox News' Bret Baier To Host New 'Common Ground' Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
October 26, 2022 at 9:26 AM (PT)
FOX NEWS CHANNEL’s BRET BAIER will host a new interview podcast for FOX NEWS AUDIO. "COMMON GROUND," on which BAIER will interview figures from both sides of the political aisle, will debut NOVEMBER 1st.
BAIER also hosts three other podcasts, THE CAMPAIGN, THE CANDIDATES, and the ALL-STAR PANEL. All of BAIER's podcasts will be marketed under the umbrella "THE BRET BAIER PODCAST" name.