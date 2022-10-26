-
Global Media Services Now Syndicating 'Spiritual Food For Thought'
by Perry Michael Simon
October 26, 2022 at 9:40 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
GLOBAL MEDIA SERVICES is taking on syndication duties for LKCM RADIO GROUP Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/JACKSBORO-FORT WORTH, TX APD/Midday host MALONE's daily "SPIRITUAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT" 60-second feature.
“In a world where listeners are barraged with an almost steady stream of negativity and bad news, I give them something positive every day,” said MALONE. “Most of the time, it’s as simple as looking at things in our daily lives with a new perspective.”