GLOBAL MEDIA SERVICES is taking on syndication duties for LKCM RADIO GROUP Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/JACKSBORO-FORT WORTH, TX APD/Midday host MALONE's daily "SPIRITUAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT" 60-second feature.

“In a world where listeners are barraged with an almost steady stream of negativity and bad news, I give them something positive every day,” said MALONE. “Most of the time, it’s as simple as looking at things in our daily lives with a new perspective.”

