MC Media's Fruge' & Dolly Mural

As a woman growing up in radio in a male dominated industry, there were no female managers, mentors or women in positions of power to turn to for advice and inspiration for MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' during her 20 plus years of programming. She had to look outside the industry for inspiration. As a lifetime fan of DOLLY PARTON, FRUGE' delved deep into the lyrics, music and entrepreneurial journey of the great DOLLY PARTON for inspiration.

"To me, DOLLY was an intellectual and emotional genius. I loved writing as I grew up and I began to love her songwriting more than even her music," said FRUGE'. "Some of the hardest times of my life while growing up and as a teenager and young adult I spent reading her lyrics and believing that I could achieve anything I set my mind to. My favorite DOLLYism is 'It’s just a mountain, I can move it.'"

As FRUGE' begins her journey in NASHVILLE for ALL ACCESS, her first assignment was the unveiling of a PARTON mural downtown. In this week's "The Bigger Picture," FRUGE tells the story about how her professional journey has come full circle, and how "It All Comes Back To DOLLY."

