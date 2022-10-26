Advance Data

With NPR and EDISON RESEARCH's fourth annual Spoken Word Audio Report a day away from its big reveal in a webinar THURSDAY at 2p (ET), EDISON's weekly newsletter is offering an advance tidbit from the study looking at which genres of podcasts lead listening in two demographic categories.

Among weekly podcast listeners in the 18-24 demographic, Comedy is by far the leading category, with 62% citing listening to that genre; Society & Culture follows with 14% and True Crime reaches 20%. Meanwhile, among listeners 25+, Comedy also leads, but the race is closer, with 39% listening to Comedy, 31% listening to News, and Society & Culture coming in at 27%.

The webinar, hosted by NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA VP/Sponsorship Marketing LAMAR JOHNSON and EDISON VP MEGAN LAZOVICK, is free with registration; register here.

