Preliminary Results

LIVEONE has released preliminary unaudited projections for second fiscal quarter 2023 estimating consolidated revenue over $23 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million, and current assets of about $25 million. The company's Audio Division (SLACKER RADIO and the soon-to-be-spun-off PODCASTONE) expects revenue of $21 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $6 million. The paid subscriber count rose in the quarter by 154,000 to 1.75 million as of SEPTEMBER 30th.

While LIVEONE has raised its full-year Fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $8.5 million and $11.5 million, the company faces having to pay a $9.7 million judgement entered against it on OCTOBER 13th for unpaid royalties owed to performers and copyright holders through SOUNDEXCHANGE.

