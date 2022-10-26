Launching November 17th

Audible will launch a new creative series ORIGINS, an intimate music series featuring BILLIE EILISH, DOJA CAT, CAMILO, KOFFEE, TOBE NWIGWE, FLYING LOTUS, KING PRINCESS and MICKEY GUYTON on NOVEMBER 17th.

ORIGINS is an eight-part audio experience featuring musicians in their most intimate form as they interpret the question, “Where are you from?” Each episode brings listeners closer to the moments that shaped some of today’s most notable artists through a mix of spoken narrative, immersive sound design, and original music performances.

AUDIBLE EVP/Head of US Content RACHEL GHIAZZA said, “AUDIBLE has been fortunate to work with some of the most beloved and iconic musicians of our time through our ‘Words + Music’ series – one that focuses on the work of immensely talented artists and their incredible and varied impacts musically and personally, and has struck a chord with AUDIBLE listeners. As we continue to dive head first into our expanding music vertical, we are thrilled to introduce ORIGINS, a transcendent audio experience. This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives.”

EILISH said, "It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish's music is so depressing and it's so sad and it's too dark,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to THE BEATLES and 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps,' and 'Yesterday' and LANA DEL REY? Like, what the hell?’ It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it's real.”

DOJA CAT added, "I've always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think ORIGINS will help them do that."

