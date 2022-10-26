February 25 & 26, 2023

GREEN DAY and EDDIE VEDDER will headline the fifth annual INNINGS FESTIVAL on FEBRUARY 25-26, 2023 at ARIZONA’S TEMPE BEACH AND TEMPE ARTS PARK. The two-day event, produced by C3 PRESENTS, will feature 18 bands on 2 stages, including performances from WEEZER, MARCUS MUMFORD, THE BLACK CROWES, THE REVIVALISTS, THE OFFSPRING, MT. JOY, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, THE HEAD AND THE HEART and more.

There will be numerous appearances by MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL players, inckuding RANDY JOHNSON, JAKE PEAVY, DONTRELLE WILLIS, GRADY SIZEMORE, KEVIN MITCHELL, VINCE COLEMAN, BRET BOONE, VINNY CASTILLA, MATT WILLIAMS, EDGAR MARTINEZ, MIKE CAMERON and more. Plus, an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by JAKE PEAVY, a performance from THE BRONSON ARROYO BAND and the return of OFF THE MOUND WITH RYAN DEMPSTER, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.

Tickets will go on sale THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 at 10a (PT) at inningsfestival.com/arizona.

