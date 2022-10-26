Wynonna Judd (Photo: Nicholas Stewart)

CMT and SANDBOX PRODUCTIONS have announced that WYNONNA JUDD will return to the MURPHY CENTER at MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY in MURFREESBORO, TN on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd for "THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE - THE FINAL CONCERT."

The show will recreate "THE JUDDS 1991 FAREWELL TOUR" (sans the late NAOMI JUDD) for a CMT television special set to air in MARCH 2023. JUDD's current tourmates, ASHLEY McBRYDE, BRANDI CARLILE, KELSEA BALLERINI, LITTLE BIG TOWN and MARTINA McBRIDE will all appear, with more talent to be announced.

“Stepping onstage at the MURPHY CENTER for the first time since DECEMBER 4th, 1991 will be so surreal for me," said JUDD. "It was an emotional night over 30 years ago, and will be an emotional night, for different reasons, now. I can't wait to lean into the nostalgia with the artists who have made this tour so special, and recreate one of the most iconic nights in JUDD 'Herstory.'"

The made-for-television event will kick off the 50th-anniversary celebration of the MURPHY CENTER, and will be the largest concert to take place there in nearly three decades when THE JUDDS last appeared. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit NAMI TENNESSEE, which advocates for access to mental health services, treatment, and support, while raising awareness and building a community of hope for those in need.

Despite being billed as the "final" concert, JUDD recently announced that the "Final Tour" has been extended into 2023, with 15 additional shows.

